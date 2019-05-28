The woman allowed US$136.8 million (HK$1.06 billion) to be transferred in and out of the bank account her brother asked her to open for a company under her name between September 2015 and September 2016. Photo: Sam Tsang
Mainland Chinese woman jailed for five years in Hong Kong for her part in a US$137.8 million money-laundering scheme
- Liu Sujun, 34, allowed the money to be transferred through a bank account in the name of a company she owed in over 2,300 transactions in 2015 and 2016
- The case came to light when police investigated an international phone scam targeting a Czech company
Topic | Hong Kong courts
