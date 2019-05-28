Hong Kong Police officers on Tuesday raided the two offices of the company accused of running a gold scam. Photo: Nora Tam
Anti-triad officers arrest 13 Hong Kong gang members for attacking mainland investors protesting against alleged gold scam
- Victims accuse local company of defrauding them of US$2 million
- Youngest gang member arrested was 14 years old
