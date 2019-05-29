Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police escort the suspect after HK$6 million worth of a drug believed to be cocaine was found in luggage. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs seize HK$6 million of suspected cocaine found in luggage of Tuen Mun resident as he returns from Johannesburg

  • Six kilogram haul of the drug was hidden in water filter cartridges
  • Police arrest 61-year-old man at the airport, who investigators believe was paid a HK$50,000 smuggling fee
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 7:01pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 7:01pm, 29 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police escort the suspect after HK$6 million worth of a drug believed to be cocaine was found in luggage. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.