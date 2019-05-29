Police escort the suspect after HK$6 million worth of a drug believed to be cocaine was found in luggage. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs seize HK$6 million of suspected cocaine found in luggage of Tuen Mun resident as he returns from Johannesburg
- Six kilogram haul of the drug was hidden in water filter cartridges
- Police arrest 61-year-old man at the airport, who investigators believe was paid a HK$50,000 smuggling fee
Topic | Crime
Police escort the suspect after HK$6 million worth of a drug believed to be cocaine was found in luggage. Photo: Handout