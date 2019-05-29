Channels

Dr Franklin Li, pictured in red, was arrested last year in connection with the death of a regular client who had received Botox injections. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Botox doctor Franklin Li facing legal action from family of late Hong Kong banker Zoe Cheung, who died after injections at clinic in Tsim Sha Tsui

  • Court documents reveal Cheung’s estate is suing the doctor for an undisclosed sum
  • The doctor, 86, is also due to appear in court on criminal charges this summer
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 8:27pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 8:57pm, 29 May, 2019

Dr Franklin Li, pictured in red, was arrested last year in connection with the death of a regular client who had received Botox injections. Photo: Sam Tsang
Dr Franklin Li (centre) after he was arrested by police after a patient died after receiving Botox treatment at his clinic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Hong Kong plastic surgeon whose patient died after Botox injections to face prosecution

  • Franklin Li, 86, faces 21 charges, including attempting to mislead police, and failing to keep proper records of dangerous drugs
  • His patient, Zoe Cheung, a top banker, died last November a day after collapsing at his clinic in Tsim Sha Tsui
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Published: 1:18pm, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 10:55pm, 4 May, 2019

Dr Franklin Li (centre) after he was arrested by police after a patient died after receiving Botox treatment at his clinic. Photo: Sam Tsang
