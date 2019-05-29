Dr Franklin Li, pictured in red, was arrested last year in connection with the death of a regular client who had received Botox injections. Photo: Sam Tsang
Botox doctor Franklin Li facing legal action from family of late Hong Kong banker Zoe Cheung, who died after injections at clinic in Tsim Sha Tsui
- Court documents reveal Cheung’s estate is suing the doctor for an undisclosed sum
- The doctor, 86, is also due to appear in court on criminal charges this summer
Hong Kong courts
Dr Franklin Li (centre) after he was arrested by police after a patient died after receiving Botox treatment at his clinic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Crime in Hong Kong
