Businesswoman Cheyenne Chan (centre), former director of Helicopters Hong Kong, appears at the District Court in Wan Chai for the bribery trial. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cheyenne Chan tells bribery trial she and former government official Wilson Fung loved one another but she never tried to use money to keep him
- Businesswoman said she withheld information about her shares and directorships from Fung and he did likewise about government business
- Both Chan and Fung have admitted to a 13-year affair, which he did not declare to his superiors, while handling applications from her companies
Topic | Hong Kong courts
