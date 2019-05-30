Tommy Chen, the founder of Rainbow Action, at the High Court in Admiralty on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Victory for Hong Kong’s LGBT community as High Court abolishes four offences that criminalise sex between men
- Court rules in favour of Yeung Chu-wing, a gay activist who brought the lawsuit in 2017
- Offences overturned or revised made gay men criminally liable for acts that are legal for heterosexuals.
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Tommy Chen, the founder of Rainbow Action, at the High Court in Admiralty on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong