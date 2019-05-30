Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tommy Chen, the founder of Rainbow Action, at the High Court in Admiralty on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Victory for Hong Kong’s LGBT community as High Court abolishes four offences that criminalise sex between men

  • Court rules in favour of Yeung Chu-wing, a gay activist who brought the lawsuit in 2017
  • Offences overturned or revised made gay men criminally liable for acts that are legal for heterosexuals.
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 9:33pm, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 9:52pm, 30 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tommy Chen, the founder of Rainbow Action, at the High Court in Admiralty on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.