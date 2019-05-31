Lei Hen-fang pleaded not guilty to six counts of indecent assault at West Kowloon Court. Photo: Felix Wong
Man touched domestic helper’s breast to inspect her ‘sweat problem’ but Hong Kong court rules that contact alone does not prove him guilty of indecent assault
- West Kowloon Court magistrate says no evidence Indonesian helper, referred to as X, protested against Lei Hen-fang’s actions
- 75-year-old man told his son’s employee to take off her clothes and jump 20 times so he could ‘help with her sweat problem’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
