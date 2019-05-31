Channels

Cheyenne Chan (centre) said she only knew that Wilson Fung was a government official, but not his rank or the extent of his influence. Photo: Nora Tam
Law and Crime

Businesswoman Cheyenne Chan denies paying flat deposit for senior Hong Kong official Wilson Fung after they became lovers to keep him sweet for her dealings with government

  • Chan said she didn’t know co-defendant Fung was deputy secretary for economic development when she paid deposit
  • She also said she didn’t know Fung would be handling her company HK Express’ application for air traffic rights when she visited him
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 9:35pm, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 9:43pm, 31 May, 2019

