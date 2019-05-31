Cheyenne Chan (centre) said she only knew that Wilson Fung was a government official, but not his rank or the extent of his influence. Photo: Nora Tam
Businesswoman Cheyenne Chan denies paying flat deposit for senior Hong Kong official Wilson Fung after they became lovers to keep him sweet for her dealings with government
- Chan said she didn’t know co-defendant Fung was deputy secretary for economic development when she paid deposit
- She also said she didn’t know Fung would be handling her company HK Express’ application for air traffic rights when she visited him
