John Lee downplayed the concerns of businesspeople that they could be transferred across the border. Photo: Winson Wong
Prosecutors in mainland China can reopen criminal cases years later and seek fugitive transfers, Hong Kong security chief John Lee admits
- Secretary for security insists intention of the bill is to crack down on serious crimes and downplays concerns of businesspeople who fear they may be transferred for offences committed years ago
- Hong Kong will only require requesting jurisdiction to give an assurance that it will adhere to its domestic laws, Lee tells lawmakers
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
