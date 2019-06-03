The trial began on Monday at the High Court. Photo: Roy Issa
Rape suspect who called himself the ‘chubby cupid’ online pretended to be policeman and boasted about his legal knowledge to victims, Hong Kong court hears
- Kitchen hand Mui Kam-tim has pleaded not guilty to charges including indecent assault, rape, and attempted rape
- Three women have claimed he attacked them after meeting him for a drink in Mong Kok bar
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
