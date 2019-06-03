Deputy High Court judge Anthony Kwok called the case ‘heartbreaking’. Photo: Fung Chang
Gambling addict disfigured friend and left her ‘like walking dead’ after unprovoked acid attack over HK$60,000 debt
- Victim Huang Qiong suffered third-degree chemical burns to 70 per cent of her face and body, deformed eyes and extensive scarring
- Attacker, who was jailed for 12 years, claimed she was driven by anger and desperation after being asked to repay money
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Deputy High Court judge Anthony Kwok called the case ‘heartbreaking’. Photo: Fung Chang