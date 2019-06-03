Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Deputy High Court judge Anthony Kwok called the case ‘heartbreaking’. Photo: Fung Chang
Law and Crime

Gambling addict disfigured friend and left her ‘like walking dead’ after unprovoked acid attack over HK$60,000 debt

  • Victim Huang Qiong suffered third-degree chemical burns to 70 per cent of her face and body, deformed eyes and extensive scarring
  • Attacker, who was jailed for 12 years, claimed she was driven by anger and desperation after being asked to repay money
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 8:33pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:47pm, 3 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Deputy High Court judge Anthony Kwok called the case ‘heartbreaking’. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.