Albert Chen said a lot of Hong Kong laws would need to be amended for the proposal. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong trials for offences in mainland China will not work, top legal scholar Albert Chen says
- Putting those accused of breaking mainland laws on trial in Hong Kong could be in breach of Basic Law, professor warns
- The academic had earlier hailed idea, raised by lawmaker Michael Tien, as deserving ‘further study and serious consideration’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
