Police officers and firefighters attend the scene of December’s accident in North Point. Photo: Dickson Lee
Police still waiting to find out if they can charge driver of runaway Hong Kong school bus that killed five and injured nine with manslaughter
- Man is expected to report back to police after being arrested for three traffic-related offences on May 10
- The 62-year-old could be charged with a minor offence or have his bail extended on Tuesday in relation to North Point crash
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
