Police officers and firefighters attend the scene of December’s accident in North Point. Photo: Dickson Lee
Law and Crime

Police still waiting to find out if they can charge driver of runaway Hong Kong school bus that killed five and injured nine with manslaughter

  • Man is expected to report back to police after being arrested for three traffic-related offences on May 10
  • The 62-year-old could be charged with a minor offence or have his bail extended on Tuesday in relation to North Point crash
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 7:30am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:30am, 4 Jun, 2019

