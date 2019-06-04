Police are treating the shocking needle incident as criminal. Photo: Antony Dickson
Hong Kong bus horror as syringe planted on Long Win service from airport injures female passenger on Lantau Island
- Detectives launch criminal investigation into incident, which leaves 30-year-old woman needing hospital treatment
- It follows a spate of attacks last summer when needles were planted on seats, causing panic among some passengers
Topic | Crime
