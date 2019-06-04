The small-house policy allows indigenous male villagers to build three-storey homes in the New Territories. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police officer found guilty of fraud for not declaring HK$200,000 gained in land deals on student loan applications
- Indigenous villager Koo Chun-fai, 26, dishonestly omitted that he had 12 plots of land from two applications he submitted to Student Finance Office
- Defendant was remanded in custody and will be sentenced in two weeks
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
