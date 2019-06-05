The Customs Headquarters Building in North Point. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong customs officers seize counterfeit games and illegal anti-piracy devices in raid at shopping centre in Sham Shui Po
- Five men were arrested in Tuesday’s operation, which was mounted following a complaint from the copyright owner last month
- The consoles, which were genuine, were equipped with devices allowing users to circumvent copyright restrictions and play pirated games
Topic | Crime
