Andy Tsang attained jobs at the national level after retiring from the police force. Photo: SCMP
Beijing confirms nomination of ex-Hong Kong police chief Andy Tsang to lead UN agency fighting drug crimes, terrorism and political corruption
- Nomination is China’s first attempt to fill a top position at a major international body since it detained Meng Hongwei, then head of Interpol, last year
- Tsang, 61, led the Hong Kong Police Force during the Occupy protests in 2014
