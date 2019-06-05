Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong Airlines has cut long-haul routes to help stem losses. Photo: Dickson Lee
Law and Crime

Directors at troubled Hong Kong Airlines demand HK$95 million in damages from rival if he loses court battle over control of firm

  • Lawyers for Sun Jianfeng and Hou Wei make demand at High Court, in the latest episode of infighting with self-claimed controlling director Zhong Guosong
  • In a parallel case, the court has also been asked to determine true major shareholder of Hong Kong’s third largest airline
Topic |   Hong Kong Airlines
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 8:21pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:25pm, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Airlines has cut long-haul routes to help stem losses. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.