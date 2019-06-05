The boat from which police confiscated the drugs is seen tied up in Minamiizu. Photo: AP
Japan authorities seize whopping US$550 million of crystal meth and arrest seven Chinese nationals including at least one Hongkonger in beach drugs bust
- Drugs found on board boat in Minamiizu in joint operation between Japan Coast Guard and the Metropolitan Police Department
- Shipment has estimated street value of HK$4.3 billion and is largest amount seized in country’s history
