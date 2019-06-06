Angus Leung and Scott Adams got married in New Zealand five years ago. Photo: Nora Tam
Gay civil servant wins final appeal on spousal benefits for husband in another victory for Hong Kong’s LGBT community
- Senior immigration officer Angus Leung took government to court after secretary for civil service refused to grant spousal benefits to his British husband
- He also challenged Inland Revenue Department for not allowing the couple to submit a joint tax assessment
Matrix Suen, 29, works in the construction industry and has been on the receiving end of cruel jokes about his sexual orientation. Photo: Jonathan Wong
While Taiwan has legalised same-sex marriage, Hong Kong is still struggling with workplace discrimination against LGBT staff – is the city ready for change?
- Construction worker suffers cruel teasing from colleagues, while woman believes she was overlooked for managerial role
- New EOC chairman Ricky Chu has made anti-discrimination initiatives to protect members of LGBT community a top priority
