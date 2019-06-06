Avery Ng, chairman of the League of Social Democrats, at High Court in Admiralty on Thursday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong judge rules against appeal application in acquittal of Avery Ng for throwing tuna sandwich at former chief executive C.Y. Leung
- High Court judge rules case not a ‘point of law of great importance’
- Prosecutors lose first bid to overturn acquittal of democracy activist
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Avery Ng, chairman of the League of Social Democrats, at High Court in Admiralty on Thursday. Photo: Edmond So