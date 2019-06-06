Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cheung Kin-wah at the District Court on May 16. The 57-year-old former Paralympian was sentenced to 33 months for indecent assault on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Former care home warden and Hong Kong Paralympian sentenced to 33 months for ‘long-term’ indecent assault, starting when victim was seven

  • Judge says Cheung Kin-wah abused position as a ‘trusted adult’ to abuse seven-year old
  • Victim, now 44, haunted by feelings of fear, powerlessness and shame
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 8:39pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:57pm, 6 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cheung Kin-wah at the District Court on May 16. The 57-year-old former Paralympian was sentenced to 33 months for indecent assault on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.