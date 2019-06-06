Cheung Kin-wah at the District Court on May 16. The 57-year-old former Paralympian was sentenced to 33 months for indecent assault on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Former care home warden and Hong Kong Paralympian sentenced to 33 months for ‘long-term’ indecent assault, starting when victim was seven
- Judge says Cheung Kin-wah abused position as a ‘trusted adult’ to abuse seven-year old
- Victim, now 44, haunted by feelings of fear, powerlessness and shame
