A screengrab of a video shows a man hurling a Molotov cocktail at a patrolling police car outside police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Facebook
Firebomb hurled at patrol van in early morning Hong Kong attack outside police headquarters
- A man standing next to a black Mercedes-Benz flung the petrol bomb at the van opposite police headquarters at about 3.30am
- Assailant’s motive is being investigated
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
A screengrab of a video shows a man hurling a Molotov cocktail at a patrolling police car outside police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Facebook
The Lexus is abandoned by the driver following a chase covering 5km of the city. Photo: Facebook
Lexus driver smashes car into railings in high-speed police chase in Hong Kong before escaping on foot near busy junction in Cheung Sha Wan
- Manhunt for motorist who evades police following 5km road pursuit ending in Cheung Sha Wan
Topic | Crime
The Lexus is abandoned by the driver following a chase covering 5km of the city. Photo: Facebook