A screengrab of a video shows a man hurling a Molotov cocktail at a patrolling police car outside police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Facebook
Law and Crime

Firebomb hurled at patrol van in early morning Hong Kong attack outside police headquarters

  • A man standing next to a black Mercedes-Benz flung the petrol bomb at the van opposite police headquarters at about 3.30am
  • Assailant’s motive is being investigated
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Naomi Ng

Naomi Ng  

Published: 10:09am, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:31am, 7 Jun, 2019

The Lexus is abandoned by the driver following a chase covering 5km of the city. Photo: Facebook
Law and Crime

Lexus driver smashes car into railings in high-speed police chase in Hong Kong before escaping on foot near busy junction in Cheung Sha Wan

  • Manhunt for motorist who evades police following 5km road pursuit ending in Cheung Sha Wan
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 6:16pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:51pm, 5 Jun, 2019

