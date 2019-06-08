Channels

A suspect arrested over the petrol bombings at police stations in Wan Chai and Happy Valley is taken into custody on Friday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Law and Crime

Arson attacks on Hong Kong police stations had ‘nothing to do’ with mass protest against government’s extradition bill

  • Insider close to investigation says attacks not linked to extradition rally
  • Motive of four arrested suspects remains unknown
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
SCMP

Naomi Ng  

Christy Leung  

Published: 7:00pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:29pm, 8 Jun, 2019

One of four firebomb suspects being escorted by police. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Law and Crime

Four men with triad backgrounds arrested over petrol bomb attacks on Hong Kong police

  • Man standing next to a black Mercedes-Benz had earlier flung a petrol bomb at an intercepting police van opposite headquarters at about 3.30am
  • Second incident occurred within 12 hours at Happy Valley station, with similar vehicle seen driving away from scene
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
SCMP

Christy Leung  

Naomi Ng  

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 10:09am, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:57pm, 7 Jun, 2019

