A suspect arrested over the petrol bombings at police stations in Wan Chai and Happy Valley is taken into custody on Friday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Arson attacks on Hong Kong police stations had ‘nothing to do’ with mass protest against government’s extradition bill
- Insider close to investigation says attacks not linked to extradition rally
- Motive of four arrested suspects remains unknown
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
One of four firebomb suspects being escorted by police. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Four men with triad backgrounds arrested over petrol bomb attacks on Hong Kong police
- Man standing next to a black Mercedes-Benz had earlier flung a petrol bomb at an intercepting police van opposite headquarters at about 3.30am
- Second incident occurred within 12 hours at Happy Valley station, with similar vehicle seen driving away from scene
