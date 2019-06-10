Officers detain protesters outside the old Wan Chai Police Station on Gloucester Road. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters, police fight pitched battles after historic ‘million-strong’ march against Hong Kong’s controversial extradition bill turns violent
- Officers, protesters suffer injuries, some needing hospital treatment, as police use batons and pepper spray to beat back mob of masked demonstrators
- Hours earlier peaceful mass rally drew historic numbers onto the streets to oppose government’s controversial extradition bill
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
