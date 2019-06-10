Lawmaker Tanya Chan at the Legislative Council on March 18. She had a benign tumour the size of a ping-pong ball removed on May 7. Photo: Sam Tsang
Pro-democracy lawmaker Tanya Chan spared jail over Hong Kong’s 2014 Occupy protests
- Chan was given eight months in jail suspended for two years
- Sentencing had been postponed after she was found to be suffering from brain tumour
Topic | Occupy Central
Lawmaker Tanya Chan at the Legislative Council on March 18. She had a benign tumour the size of a ping-pong ball removed on May 7. Photo: Sam Tsang