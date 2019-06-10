Lucas Chong, the arson attack suspect, arrives for his first appearance at Eastern Court on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Bail denied for suspected petrol bomber who targeted Hong Kong police with arson attacks
- Lucas Chong, 25, accused of two counts of arson, but three others arrested over attacks freed on bail
- Arson attack trial to resume at Eastern Court on Friday
Hong Kong courts
