Lee Kwai-wah, the senior superintendent of the Organised Crime and Triad Bureau, examines confiscated items from protesters at police headquarters on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong police say nearly 360 protesters, most younger than 25, could face arrest for clashes after extradition protest march
- Police find weapons, including box cutters and razors, on protesters
- More than 80 per cent of searched protesters younger than 25
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters march from Causeway Bay to government headquarters in Admiralty on Sunday to protest against the extradition bill. Photo: Edmond So
Why did Hongkongers join million-strong march to protest extradition bill? It’s about protecting freedom, and it’s in their DNA
- March stirs memories of 2003 protest and invigorates pro-democracy camp
- Both mass demonstrations show defiance of city’s residents
