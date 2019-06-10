Channels

Lee Kwai-wah, the senior superintendent of the Organised Crime and Triad Bureau, examines confiscated items from protesters at police headquarters on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police say nearly 360 protesters, most younger than 25, could face arrest for clashes after extradition protest march

  • Police find weapons, including box cutters and razors, on protesters
  • More than 80 per cent of searched protesters younger than 25
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Published: 9:05pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:27pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Lee Kwai-wah, the senior superintendent of the Organised Crime and Triad Bureau, examines confiscated items from protesters at police headquarters on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
