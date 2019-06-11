The defendant had pleaded guilty to procuring an unlawful act by threats or intimidation. Photo: Roy Issa
Convicted rapist who posed as Hong Kong police informer to force teenager into having sex jailed for more than five years
- Salesman Lam Kai-man, 33, who had only been released from prison three months earlier, lured his 18-year-old victim to love hotel
- He had given her money for ‘compensated dating’ but demanded it back as ‘evidence’
