Ramanjit ‘Romi’ Singh is fighting an extradition bid by Indian authorities to return him to his native country. Photo: Twitter
Indian fugitive Ramanjit ‘Romi’ Singh played key role in jail break, Hong Kong extradition hearing told
- Singh funded the breakout and on-the-run expenses of terrorists, Indian government says
- Eastern Court hears how assailants posed as police officers to gain entry to the prison in 2016
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Ramanjit ‘Romi’ Singh is fighting an extradition bid by Indian authorities to return him to his native country. Photo: Twitter
Ramanjit Singh, often referred to as Romi, is the subject of an extradition hearing in Hong Kong. Photo: Twitter
Hong Kong magistrate bars Ramanjit ‘Romi’ Singh from lodging torture claim against Indian authorities in Eastern Court extradition hearing
- Alleged jailbreaker Singh told any claims should be heard by the Immigration Department instead
- Indian government wants the city resident extradited to face charges including theft, fraud and firearms possession
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Ramanjit Singh, often referred to as Romi, is the subject of an extradition hearing in Hong Kong. Photo: Twitter