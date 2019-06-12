Channels

Police and protesters clash in Admiralty, Hong Kong. Photo: James Wendlinger
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police chief says tear gas, rubber bullets and beanbag rounds used in self-defence against extradition bill rioters, opposition lawmakers say force has ‘gone crazy’

  • Officers feared attacks with sharpened metal poles so held their ground with anti-riot measures, says Stephen Lo
  • Pro-democracy lawmakers accuse police of using ‘excessive force’, while Executive Council member says protesters were prepared for violence
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 9:51pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:48pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Police and protesters clash in Admiralty, Hong Kong. Photo: James Wendlinger
Demonstrators block Lung Wo Road in Admiralty in Hong Kong as part of a protest against the government’s contentious extradition bill. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong extradition bill: thousands of protesters block city streets and prepare for worst as riot police gather nearby

  • Demonstrators stopping traffic from accessing Tim Mei and Tim Wa avenues, with metal barriers on Lung Wo Road
  • Controversial legislation is expected to have second reading at Legislative Council on Wednesday
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 8:23am, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:42pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Demonstrators block Lung Wo Road in Admiralty in Hong Kong as part of a protest against the government's contentious extradition bill. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
