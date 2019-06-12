Police and protesters clash in Admiralty, Hong Kong. Photo: James Wendlinger
Hong Kong police chief says tear gas, rubber bullets and beanbag rounds used in self-defence against extradition bill rioters, opposition lawmakers say force has ‘gone crazy’
- Officers feared attacks with sharpened metal poles so held their ground with anti-riot measures, says Stephen Lo
- Pro-democracy lawmakers accuse police of using ‘excessive force’, while Executive Council member says protesters were prepared for violence
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Demonstrators block Lung Wo Road in Admiralty in Hong Kong as part of a protest against the government’s contentious extradition bill. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong extradition bill: thousands of protesters block city streets and prepare for worst as riot police gather nearby
- Demonstrators stopping traffic from accessing Tim Mei and Tim Wa avenues, with metal barriers on Lung Wo Road
- Controversial legislation is expected to have second reading at Legislative Council on Wednesday
