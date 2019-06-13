A woman was attacked and a male bystander also injured during an incident at Kingswood Richly Plaza, in Tin Shui Wai. Photo: Handout
Woman suffers burns to face and arms in Hong Kong acid attack, as bystander is also hurt and male attacker arrested
- Incident took place at Kingswood Richly Plaza in Tin Shui Wai with victim taken to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment
