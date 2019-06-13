Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A woman was attacked and a male bystander also injured during an incident at Kingswood Richly Plaza, in Tin Shui Wai. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Woman suffers burns to face and arms in Hong Kong acid attack, as bystander is also hurt and male attacker arrested

  • Incident took place at Kingswood Richly Plaza in Tin Shui Wai with victim taken to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 2:48pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:48pm, 13 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A woman was attacked and a male bystander also injured during an incident at Kingswood Richly Plaza, in Tin Shui Wai. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.