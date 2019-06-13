Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

In February the Court of Appeal found that the lower court was “plainly right” to find Leung Kwok-hung had declined to take his oath. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Law and Crime

Ousted pro-democracy legislator ‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung loses bid to take case to Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal

  • Judges rule Leung’s case ‘plainly unarguable’
  • He pledges to press on with his bid and apply for legal aid
Topic |   Legislative Council oath-taking saga
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 5:22pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:22pm, 13 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

In February the Court of Appeal found that the lower court was “plainly right” to find Leung Kwok-hung had declined to take his oath. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.