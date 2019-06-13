In February the Court of Appeal found that the lower court was “plainly right” to find Leung Kwok-hung had declined to take his oath. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Ousted pro-democracy legislator ‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung loses bid to take case to Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal
- Judges rule Leung’s case ‘plainly unarguable’
- He pledges to press on with his bid and apply for legal aid
Topic | Legislative Council oath-taking saga
