Tear gas is fired outside Pacific Place in Admiralty. Photo: Nora Tam
Police fired 150 rounds of tear gas during Hong Kong’s extradition bill protests, almost double amount fired during whole of Occupy movement
- Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo says 11 people arrested over Wednesday’s clashes
- Lo denies police used excessive force and says equipment deployed in line with overseas standards
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
At least 100 protesters gathered on the footbridge outside the United Centre in Admiralty on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Extradition bill debate postponed for second time after Hong Kong protests
- Legislative Council president makes announcement in circular sent to lawmakers
- No date set for second reading as city slowly gets back to normal and counts cost of clashes between protesters and police
