Two minibus drivers have been arrested on suspicion of cheating the government fare subsidy scheme out of HK$38,000.
Law and Crime

Minibus drivers arrested on suspicion of cheating Hong Kong transport subsidy scheme for elderly out of HK$40,000

  • Pair drive green minibuses between Tuen Mun and Sheung Shui
  • Police say they tapped three Octopus cards total of 2,800 times in space of six months
Topic |   Transport and logistics
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Published: 1:13pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:14pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Two minibus drivers have been arrested on suspicion of cheating the government fare subsidy scheme out of HK$38,000.
