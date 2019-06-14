Two minibus drivers have been arrested on suspicion of cheating the government fare subsidy scheme out of HK$38,000.
Minibus drivers arrested on suspicion of cheating Hong Kong transport subsidy scheme for elderly out of HK$40,000
- Pair drive green minibuses between Tuen Mun and Sheung Shui
- Police say they tapped three Octopus cards total of 2,800 times in space of six months
