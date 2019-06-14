A cleaner was told by an Eastern Court magistrate that his crimes against residents of an old people’s care home were serious. Photo: Handout
Care home cleaner in Hong Kong jailed for groping vulnerable residents of Jockey Club Yee On Care and Attention Home in Aberdeen, who could not protest
- Chan Yau, 68, sentenced at Eastern Court to 11 months in prison for eight indecent assaults committed over six years
- Most of his five victims were women in their 90s, while all had disabilities and have since passed away
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A cleaner was told by an Eastern Court magistrate that his crimes against residents of an old people’s care home were serious. Photo: Handout
A cleaner was told by an Eastern Court magistrate that his crimes against residents of an old people’s care home were serious. Photo: Handout
Care home cleaner in Hong Kong jailed for groping vulnerable residents of Jockey Club Yee On Care and Attention Home in Aberdeen, who could not protest
- Chan Yau, 68, sentenced at Eastern Court to 11 months in prison for eight indecent assaults committed over six years
- Most of his five victims were women in their 90s, while all had disabilities and have since passed away
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A cleaner was told by an Eastern Court magistrate that his crimes against residents of an old people’s care home were serious. Photo: Handout