A cleaner was told by an Eastern Court magistrate that his crimes against residents of an old people’s care home were serious. Photo: Handout
Care home cleaner in Hong Kong jailed for groping vulnerable residents of Jockey Club Yee On Care and Attention Home in Aberdeen, who could not protest

  • Chan Yau, 68, sentenced at Eastern Court to 11 months in prison for eight indecent assaults committed over six years
  • Most of his five victims were women in their 90s, while all had disabilities and have since passed away
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 2:59pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:32pm, 14 Jun, 2019

