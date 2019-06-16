Channels

Protesters gather at the Victoria Park starting point ahead of the march on Sunday, as a senior Executive Council member insists the Hong Kong economy remains in a stable condition despite unrest. Photo: Edmond So
Law and Crime

Hong Kong extradition bill: Financial Secretary Paul Chan says city economy is ‘stable and orderly’ despite protests

  • Disruption is inevitable due to civil tensions but government is monitoring economic conditions and preparing for risks, says Chan
  • One of Carrie Lam’s advisers calls for Hong Kong leader to apologise for business losses and wider anxiety caused by the bill
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Peace Chiu  

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 4:38pm, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:56pm, 16 Jun, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the suspension of the extradition bill during a 75-minute press briefing. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam suspends extradition bill, but won’t apologise for rift it caused or withdraw it altogether

  • Chief executive insists justification for bill was sound, but concedes there were inadequacies in her handling of affair
  • In 75-minute press briefing she defends use of police force and says she will not be resigning
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 10:31pm, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:47pm, 15 Jun, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the suspension of the extradition bill during a 75-minute press briefing. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
