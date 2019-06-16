Protesters gather at the Victoria Park starting point ahead of the march on Sunday, as a senior Executive Council member insists the Hong Kong economy remains in a stable condition despite unrest. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong extradition bill: Financial Secretary Paul Chan says city economy is ‘stable and orderly’ despite protests
- Disruption is inevitable due to civil tensions but government is monitoring economic conditions and preparing for risks, says Chan
- One of Carrie Lam’s advisers calls for Hong Kong leader to apologise for business losses and wider anxiety caused by the bill
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the suspension of the extradition bill during a 75-minute press briefing. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam suspends extradition bill, but won’t apologise for rift it caused or withdraw it altogether
- Chief executive insists justification for bill was sound, but concedes there were inadequacies in her handling of affair
- In 75-minute press briefing she defends use of police force and says she will not be resigning
