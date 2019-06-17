Inmates would be able to use their tablet computers for e-learning. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong prison service studying scheme to give all inmates a tablet computer so they can keep in touch with outside world
- Inmates could use the devices for email, e-learning, entertainment, and as a means of preparing for life in a technology-saturated world
- Part of the ‘smart prison’ project to modernise correctional facilities, the idea has been backed by a prisoners’ rights concern group and a lawmaker
