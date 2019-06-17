Yuen Ming-kuen, 57, has been jailed for indecent assaults on a mother and daughter that were committed on the pretence of performing healing ceremonies. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Hong Kong sex attacker who claimed to be Taoist monk and used rituals as cover for groping mother and daughter jailed for four-and-a-half years
- Pervert, 57, maintains he was helping victims and blames them for not stopping him
- Psychologist calls defendant manipulative and evil, while judge says he shows no remorse for the indecent assaults
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Yuen Ming-kuen, 57, has been jailed for indecent assaults on a mother and daughter that were committed on the pretence of performing healing ceremonies. Photo: Jasmine Siu