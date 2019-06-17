Agnes Chow is challenging in the High Court a returning officer’s decision to bar her from running in a Legco by-election last year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Lawyer for Demosisto’s Agnes Chow describes ‘chilling effect’ on political speech in Hong Kong in court fight over by-election disqualification
- Paul Shieh questions whether returning officers should have been allowed to ‘trawl through’ public statements made by Chow and her group dating back indefinitely
- Chow, a party colleague of Occupy poster boy Joshua Wong, wanted to run in a Legislative Council by-election in 2018
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong after his release from prison at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. Photo: Winson Wong
Pro-democracy student activist Joshua Wong leaves Hong Kong prison and vows to join fight against controversial extradition bill
- The 22-year-old was released after month in prison and called on Chief Executive Carrie Lam to step down
- Wong had a three-month sentence for contempt of court reduced to two months and returned to prison in May
