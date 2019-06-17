Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Agnes Chow is challenging in the High Court a returning officer’s decision to bar her from running in a Legco by-election last year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Law and Crime

Lawyer for Demosisto’s Agnes Chow describes ‘chilling effect’ on political speech in Hong Kong in court fight over by-election disqualification

  • Paul Shieh questions whether returning officers should have been allowed to ‘trawl through’ public statements made by Chow and her group dating back indefinitely
  • Chow, a party colleague of Occupy poster boy Joshua Wong, wanted to run in a Legislative Council by-election in 2018
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 8:35pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:35pm, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Agnes Chow is challenging in the High Court a returning officer’s decision to bar her from running in a Legco by-election last year. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong after his release from prison at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Pro-democracy student activist Joshua Wong leaves Hong Kong prison and vows to join fight against controversial extradition bill

  • The 22-year-old was released after month in prison and called on Chief Executive Carrie Lam to step down
  • Wong had a three-month sentence for contempt of court reduced to two months and returned to prison in May
Topic |   Joshua Wong
SCMP

Cannix Yau  

Athena Chan  

Published: 1:30pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:49pm, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong after his release from prison at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.