Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Police back down on categorisation of Hong Kong protests as a riot

  • Police commissioner Stephen Lo says only those who threw bricks and wielded metal poles against officers will be accused of breaching anti-rioting laws
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Ng Kang-chung  

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 9:29pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:41pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Photo: Sam Tsang
Dr Lam Ching-choi does not think the students were rioters. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Politics

Violent Hong Kong clashes not defined as a ‘riot’, says adviser to embattled leader Carrie Lam as others offer backing and call for another chance despite extradition bill debacle

  • Dr Lam Ching-choi, a member of the Executive Council, was speaking a day after Carrie Lam issued a public apology over controversial extradition bill
  • Exco convenor Bernard Chan also says chief executive is deeply remorseful
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Victor Ting  

Tony Cheung  

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 12:29pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:53pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Dr Lam Ching-choi does not think the students were rioters. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
