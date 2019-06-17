Photo: Sam Tsang
Police back down on categorisation of Hong Kong protests as a riot
- Police commissioner Stephen Lo says only those who threw bricks and wielded metal poles against officers will be accused of breaching anti-rioting laws
Dr Lam Ching-choi does not think the students were rioters. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Violent Hong Kong clashes not defined as a ‘riot’, says adviser to embattled leader Carrie Lam as others offer backing and call for another chance despite extradition bill debacle
- Dr Lam Ching-choi, a member of the Executive Council, was speaking a day after Carrie Lam issued a public apology over controversial extradition bill
- Exco convenor Bernard Chan also says chief executive is deeply remorseful
