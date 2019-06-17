Members of the press suffer from the effects of tear gas fired by police during demonstrations on Wednesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong Journalists Association files complaint to independent watchdog, accusing police of using ‘violence and intimidation’ against media at extradition bill protests
- Reporters were victims of tear gassing, baton attacks and attempts by officers to stop them from covering the protests, association claims
- Association asks Carrie Lam whether force’s approach was sanctioned by senior government officials
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Police are being smeared by those who are ‘blindly’ accepting demonstrator accounts of the force’s protest response, says a union chief. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police ‘threatened, bullied and snubbed’ in public backlash against force’s handling of extradition bill protests
- Officers subjected to online abuse and public humiliation in revenge for force’s response to protests, says union representing rank-and-file
- Junior Police Officers’ Association accuses some of ‘blindly’ believing protesters’ version of events
