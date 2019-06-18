Kevin Bowers denied two counts of perverting the course of justice at the District Court. Photo: Fung Chang
Lawyer offered to allow businesswoman evade justice if she paid US$4.9 million settlement, Hong Kong court hears
- Kevin Bowers is accused of two counts of perverting course of justice in 2010 fraud case in which he represented plaintiff
- Solicitor offered to ensure expert witness would be absent from court if defendant paid up, say prosecutors
Topic | Hong Kong courts
