Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Kevin Bowers denied two counts of perverting the course of justice at the District Court. Photo: Fung Chang
Law and Crime

Lawyer offered to allow businesswoman evade justice if she paid US$4.9 million settlement, Hong Kong court hears

  • Kevin Bowers is accused of two counts of perverting course of justice in 2010 fraud case in which he represented plaintiff
  • Solicitor offered to ensure expert witness would be absent from court if defendant paid up, say prosecutors
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 3:58pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:01pm, 18 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kevin Bowers denied two counts of perverting the course of justice at the District Court. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.