A former anti-corruption who changed careers to become an investor is jailed at the High Court for burning coal in the home he shared with his family. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong father jailed for two years at High Court over suicide attempt that put wife and children at risk as they slept in Kwun Tong home
- Judge calls former graft-buster ‘selfish’, but accepts the dad-of-two did not intend to harm his family
- Yung, who had a gambling problem, was struggling with $HK7 million of debt at time of charcoal burning incident
A father who risked the lives of his family during a suicide bid is due to be sentenced next month. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong investor swamped in HK$7 million of debt admits at High Court offences against his family after burning coal in his Kwun Tong home
- Tragedy was averted when security guard alerts his wife after seeing smoke billowing from the flat
- Children tell court they want to be reunited with their dad, who could face years in jail
