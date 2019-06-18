Channels

A former anti-corruption who changed careers to become an investor is jailed at the High Court for burning coal in the home he shared with his family. Photo: Roy Issa
Law and Crime

Hong Kong father jailed for two years at High Court over suicide attempt that put wife and children at risk as they slept in Kwun Tong home

  • Judge calls former graft-buster ‘selfish’, but accepts the dad-of-two did not intend to harm his family
  • Yung, who had a gambling problem, was struggling with $HK7 million of debt at time of charcoal burning incident
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 8:26pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:51pm, 18 Jun, 2019

A former anti-corruption who changed careers to become an investor is jailed at the High Court for burning coal in the home he shared with his family. Photo: Roy Issa
A father who risked the lives of his family during a suicide bid is due to be sentenced next month. Photo: Roy Issa
Law and Crime

Hong Kong investor swamped in HK$7 million of debt admits at High Court offences against his family after burning coal in his Kwun Tong home

  • Tragedy was averted when security guard alerts his wife after seeing smoke billowing from the flat
  • Children tell court they want to be reunited with their dad, who could face years in jail
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 8:49pm, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 10:48pm, 27 May, 2019

A father who risked the lives of his family during a suicide bid is due to be sentenced next month. Photo: Roy Issa
