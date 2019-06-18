Wilson Fung arrives at the District Court in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang
Affair between tycoon Stanley Ho’s sister-in-law and former Hong Kong government official ‘is no defence to bribery charges’
- Defence counsel counters that any bribe would have been for Wilson Fung’s heart, not his office
- Fung is accused of hiding a HK$510,000 deposit businesswoman Cheyenne Chan paid for his purchase of a Mid-Levels flat in 2004
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
