There has been widespread criticism of police conduct at this month’s protests, but an officer’s alleged ‘Jesus’ comment in the first to find its way to the courts. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong police facing High Court challenge over officer’s ‘Jesus’ comment during extradition bill protest
- The legal action is first against police for its handling of last week’s demonstrations
- Alleged remark directed at group of clerical figures attending June 12 protest
Topic | Law
Dr Lam Ching-choi does not think the students were rioters. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Violent Hong Kong clashes not defined as a ‘riot’, says adviser to embattled leader Carrie Lam as others offer backing and call for another chance despite extradition bill debacle
- Dr Lam Ching-choi, a member of the Executive Council, was speaking a day after Carrie Lam issued a public apology over controversial extradition bill
- Exco convenor Bernard Chan also says chief executive is deeply remorseful
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
