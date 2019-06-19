Smart phones sent to the workshop for repair from abroad were among the items found in the customs raid. Photo: Handout
Apple iPhone and Samsung fakes among HK$1 million counterfeit haul seized in raid on Hong Kong repair shop, which also served clients in United States, United Kingdom and Australia
- Workshop tried to avoid detection through international client base, customs officers believe
- Two men arrested in connection with the raid in Tuen Mun
Topic | Crime
Smart phones sent to the workshop for repair from abroad were among the items found in the customs raid. Photo: Handout
The Customs Headquarters Building in North Point. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong customs officers seize counterfeit games and illegal piracy devices in raid at shopping centre in Sham Shui Po
- Five men arrested in Tuesday operation, mounted following complaint from copyright owner
- The consoles, which were genuine, were equipped with devices allowing users to circumvent copyright restrictions and play pirated games
Topic | Crime
The Customs Headquarters Building in North Point. Photo: Xiaomei Chen