Smart phones sent to the workshop for repair from abroad were among the items found in the customs raid. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Apple iPhone and Samsung fakes among HK$1 million counterfeit haul seized in raid on Hong Kong repair shop, which also served clients in United States, United Kingdom and Australia

  • Workshop tried to avoid detection through international client base, customs officers believe
  • Two men arrested in connection with the raid in Tuen Mun
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 5:41pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:51pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Smart phones sent to the workshop for repair from abroad were among the items found in the customs raid. Photo: Handout
The Customs Headquarters Building in North Point. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs officers seize counterfeit games and illegal piracy devices in raid at shopping centre in Sham Shui Po

  • Five men arrested in Tuesday operation, mounted following complaint from copyright owner
  • The consoles, which were genuine, were equipped with devices allowing users to circumvent copyright restrictions and play pirated games
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 4:13pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:06pm, 5 Jun, 2019

The Customs Headquarters Building in North Point. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
