Sha Tin Law Courts building. An pornography obsessed teacher was jailed on Wednesday for an act of outraging public decency. Photo: RTHK
Hong Kong secondary school teacher jailed for six weeks for taking upskirt photos of students
- Teacher admits to taking pictures at a playground and during class
- Crime discovered after he posted the photos to an internet forum
