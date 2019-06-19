Channels

Barry Cheung, who wants his fraud trial judge to recuse himself, appears at a court in Wan Chai for an earlier hearing. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Law and Crime

Former Leung Chun-ying adviser Barry Cheung requests Hong Kong judge sitting on his fraud trial steps down over ‘apparent bias’

  • Barry Cheung says judge’s earlier comments on co-defendant could indicate prejudice risk to informed observers
  • The former Executive Council member, whose trial is due to start within a fortnight, is accused of defrauding the city’s finance watchdog and a company
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 6:52pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:52pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Barry Cheung, who wants his fraud trial judge to recuse himself, appears at a court in Wan Chai for an earlier hearing. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
