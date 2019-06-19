Barry Cheung, who wants his fraud trial judge to recuse himself, appears at a court in Wan Chai for an earlier hearing. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Former Leung Chun-ying adviser Barry Cheung requests Hong Kong judge sitting on his fraud trial steps down over ‘apparent bias’
- Barry Cheung says judge’s earlier comments on co-defendant could indicate prejudice risk to informed observers
- The former Executive Council member, whose trial is due to start within a fortnight, is accused of defrauding the city’s finance watchdog and a company
