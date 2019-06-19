Superintendents’ Association Chairman Ronny Chan meets the police commissioner at the force’s Wan Chai headquarters. Photo: Felix Wong
Police chief vows action against those targeting officers with online abuse following Hong Kong’s extradition bill protests
- Private data of more than 400 officers and 100 of their family members has been published on the internet
- Some internet users claiming to be teachers imply officers’ children will face prejudicial treatment
Riot police fire tear gas and push anti-extradition bill protesters away from the Legislative Council Complex along Harcourt Road last Wednesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Don’t blame police for clashes, Hong Kong’s security chief says, while apologising for rifts caused by government’s handling of extradition bill
- John Lee grilled by pro-democracy lawmakers on Wednesday, angered by police actions during last week’s clashes outside Legco
- Lee dodges calls to step down and says justice department will review evidence and respect rule of law in any prosecution of protesters
